NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has declared the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official website of MCC to check the Provisional Result. It must be noted that the NEET PG 2022 Provisional Result is only indicative and subject to change.

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Provisional Result has been released in the form of a PDF document containing the Rank, allotted college, course, and reporting status of the candidate. According to the details mentioned in the official notification, any discrepancy in the result is to be informed to the MCC officials by 7 PM today after which the provisional list will be considered Final.

The NEET PG 2022 Final Result is expected to be declared on October 19, 2022, and those candidates who have been allotted seats from October 20 to 26, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result Official notification - Click Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional List - Direct Link

How to check NEET PG 2022 Provisional Result 2022

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Provisional Result is available in the form of a PDF document. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can visit the official website and check the provisional result.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG Counselling - Medical Counselling Committee website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2022 Provisional Result Round 2 link on the side panel

Step 3: The Provisional Result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET PG 2022 Provisional Result for further reference

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds 197 more seats for MBBS Admissions, Check the Complete List here