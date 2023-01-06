NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Commence Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will commence the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round today. According to the schedule released, all those who have completed the registrations can submit the Security Deposit for NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round from today January 6, 2023. The last date for students to submit the fee is January 8, 2023.

After submitting the requisite fees, students will be able to complete the choice-filling process. Candidates who are allotted seats in the Special Stray Vacancy Round 2022 are required to report to the allotted colleges between January 10 and 14, 2023. The date to complete the choice filling and locking is also January 8, 2023. Based on these choices entered by the students, the processing of the seat allotment will be conducted and the seat allotment results will be declared on January 10, 2023.

Candidates must note that in order to participate in the special stray vacancy round for NEET PG 2022 candidates are required to submit the refundable security deposit of Rs. 50,000/-. The link for students to submit the security deporist and complete the choice filling procedure will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling

The link for candidates to enter their choices for the NEET PG 2022 Special stray Vacancy Round will be available on the official counselling portal. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the choice filling and locking procedure.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG Counselling 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round link

Step 3: Complete the fee payment procedure and click on the choice filling link

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on the final submission

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Registration NOT To Start From Today: NBE, Check Official Notice Here