NEET PG Mop-up Round Result 2021: Declared, Check Selection Status via official portal - mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling Result 2021 (OUT): As per the latest update, the Medical Counselling Committee – MCC has officially declared the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Results for the recently help Mop-up Counselling Round. MCC conducted the Mop-up Counselling Round for the NEET PG 2021 from 14th April onwards and invited eligible candidates to participate in the same to seek admission to Postgraduate medical colleges. Such candidates can now log onto the MCC’s official website and check their individual Counselling Results online via mcc.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access the same has also been provided below:

NEET PG Counselling Result 2021 for Mop-Up Round – Direct Link (Available Now)

Raise Discrepancies by 21st April 2022

To confirm the release of NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2021 Counselling Results, the exam authority also released a notice. The notice also confirmed that any candidate who has any problems or notices any discrepancies in the Mop-up round allotment list can raise a challenge against it until 5 PM on 21st April 2022 - Thursday. To highlight any errors or discrepancies, candidates need to send an email to mccresultquery@gmail.com explaining the error or problem. The notice also states that the Mop-Up Counselling Round Results declared today are provisional in nature and subject to change. Therefore, any candidate who has been allotted a seat under the provisional result cannot claim allotment.

Click Here to Read the Complete Notification

NEET PG Mop UP Round Final Results to be Out Soon

The official notice has also said the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Result for Mop-up Round will be announced soon by MCC. Although the committee has not provided any specific date or timeline for the same, experts hint that it should be out within the next two days. Until the NEET PG Counselling Final Result is declared for the Mop-up Round, candidates are advised to not approach the college/institute in which they have been allotted a seat for the admission process. The admission process will begin only after the final result is declared and individual allotment letters are issued by MCC to the concerned candidates.

Also Read: NEET SS 2021 Counselling Registration for Round 2 Starts at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps Here