NEET PG: NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Postgraduate Admission Details by October 28, Check Notice Here

NEET PG 2023: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all the medical institutes and colleges to submit details of the candidates who have been given admission to postgraduate courses during the academic session 2023-24. The official website to fill in the candidate details by the postgraduate medical institutes and colleges will remain open until October 28, 2023.

The commission also stated that the medical colleges must make sure that the PG medical admission has been done in terms of parameters including the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG), sanctioned seat capacity, the procedure for selection of candidates, cut-off date and payment of stipend.

What information has to be submitted regarding PG students?

It is compulsory for the PG medical institutions to provide the below information regarding the students who have been given admission in the 2023–24 academic year:

Course/Programme name

Date of admission

Sanctioned intake capacity

Category of the candidate

Gender

National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) percentile, All India Rank (AIR), state rank

Name of candidate with registration number as well as with which state medical council

Details of stipend

Name of postgraduate teacher under whom the student is admitted

NMC has also provided the provision of a helpdesk in case of the PG medical colleges find it difficult to access the NMC website. An email may be sent to support.pgmonitoring@nmc.org.in and the commission office will revert within two working days to resolve the query or issue.

Check NMC Notice Regarding online filling of information relating to admission to Medical College/Postgraduate Institute for postgraduate medical courses Here

NEET PG Admission 2023

The deadline for enrollment to the Post Graduate Broad Specialty course is today, October 25, 2023. While the link for entering student information will be available until October 28. The commission has further directed that the Directorate of Medical Education (DoME) of every State/UT will also submit the information on admissions made in their respective State/UT within two weeks after the last day of admission.

