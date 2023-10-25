NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Begins, Get Direct Link Here

NEET BDS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee begins the choice filling process for NEET UG 2023 BDS, BSc Nursing programmes today. Candidates can enter their choice for allotment in the stray vacancy round until tomorrow, October 26, 2023. According to the given schedule, the choice locking window will be available from 4 PM to 11:59 PM on October 26, 2023.

Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round allotment for admission to the BDS and BSc Nursing programme can visit the official website for further details. According to the given schedule, the results for the allotment round will be announced on October 28, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges between October 29 to 31, 2023.

The NEET BDS, BSc Nursing choice filling window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also complete the choice filling for the NEET UG counselling process through the direct link given here.

NEET BDS BSc Nursing Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling - Click Here

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling

The link for candidates to complete the process for the stray vacancy round is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to complete the choice filling process.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG counselling website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG registration link and login using the NEET UG roll number and password

Step 3: Fill in the choices for the allotment round

Step 4: Save the choices entered and click on the final submission link

