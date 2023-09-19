  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Soon: FORDA Urges To Lower Cutoff by 30 Percentile To Fill Vacancies

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Soon: FORDA Urges To Lower Cutoff by 30 Percentile To Fill Vacancies

The NEET PG cutoffs are expected to be lowered to 30 percentile. An official confirmation regarding the cutoff reduction is expected to be made by officials soon. Check the complete details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 10:18 IST
NEET PG Counselling round 3 cutoff expected soon
NEET PG Counselling round 3 cutoff expected soon

NEET PG Counselling Cutoff: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG round 3 counselling seat allotment results soon. The results which were supposed to be announced on September 16, 2023, have been delayed since. Aspirants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the third round allotment list have been demanding that the MCC provide a clear picture regarding the delay and the schedule for the announcement of the NEET PG round 3 counselling results. 

Meanwhile, Doctor’s body including the Indian Medical Association has requested the centre to reduce the cutoffs for the NEET PG students. As per reports, IMA has urged the centre to reduce the cutoff percentile to 30 percent. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association India (FORDA) has written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and also met him personally to discuss the issue regarding the cutoff percentile for the PG students. Through their Twitter post, FORDA assured that Good news regarding the NEET PG cutoffs is expected soon. 

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts counselling for the postgraduate MBBS programmes. The counselling is conducted for approximately 24,547 MD seats, 12,780 MS seats and 922 PG Diploma seats offered in medical colleges across the country.

NEET PG Cutoff 2023

When announcing the NEET PG 2023 reults, the National Board of Examinations also announced the cutoffs for the candidates to participate in the online counselling process. Candidates can check the NEET PG 2023 cutoffs here. 

Category

Minimum Qualifying Criteria

Cutoff Marks

General/ EWS

50th percentile

291

General-PwD

45th percentile

274

SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)

40th percentile

257

NEET PG Cutoff 2023

Check below the cutoff marks for top medical colleges for the admission to postgraduate programmes.

College

Marks

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

29,321

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

40,743

VMMC and SJ Hospital, New Delhi

40,194

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

41,496

Madras Medical College, Madras

42,414

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

48,030

Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai

74,960

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

75,406

Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior

77,575

Government Medical College, Nagpur

79,533

Source

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Issues Notice for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023