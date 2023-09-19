NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Soon: FORDA Urges To Lower Cutoff by 30 Percentile To Fill Vacancies

NEET PG Counselling Cutoff: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG round 3 counselling seat allotment results soon. The results which were supposed to be announced on September 16, 2023, have been delayed since. Aspirants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the third round allotment list have been demanding that the MCC provide a clear picture regarding the delay and the schedule for the announcement of the NEET PG round 3 counselling results.

Meanwhile, Doctor’s body including the Indian Medical Association has requested the centre to reduce the cutoffs for the NEET PG students. As per reports, IMA has urged the centre to reduce the cutoff percentile to 30 percent. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association India (FORDA) has written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and also met him personally to discuss the issue regarding the cutoff percentile for the PG students. Through their Twitter post, FORDA assured that Good news regarding the NEET PG cutoffs is expected soon.

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts counselling for the postgraduate MBBS programmes. The counselling is conducted for approximately 24,547 MD seats, 12,780 MS seats and 922 PG Diploma seats offered in medical colleges across the country.

NEET PG Cutoff 2023

When announcing the NEET PG 2023 reults, the National Board of Examinations also announced the cutoffs for the candidates to participate in the online counselling process. Candidates can check the NEET PG 2023 cutoffs here.

Category Minimum Qualifying Criteria Cutoff Marks General/ EWS 50th percentile 291 General-PwD 45th percentile 274 SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 257

Check below the cutoff marks for top medical colleges for the admission to postgraduate programmes.

College Marks Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 29,321 Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad 40,743 VMMC and SJ Hospital, New Delhi 40,194 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram 41,496 Madras Medical College, Madras 42,414 Guntur Medical College, Guntur 48,030 Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai 74,960 BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad 75,406 Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior 77,575 Government Medical College, Nagpur 79,533

