  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates Releases Shortly; Check Eligibility, State-wise DM Cardiology Seats Here

News

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates Releases Shortly; Check Eligibility, State-wise DM Cardiology Seats Here

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates are likely to be out soon. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in various super specialty programmes via mcc.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 26, 2023 12:03 IST
NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates
NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in various super specialty programmes via mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling process includes registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, declaration of results, reporting to allocated institute, and document verification. Candidates who fail to complete the counselling process will not be granted admission.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling

Click Here

Who is Eligible for NEET SS 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who secured the NEET SS cutoff, that is 50% marks are eligible for the counselling of NEET SS 2023.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Last Year’s DM Cardiology Seat Matrix

Candidates can check out the previous year's seat matrix to get an idea:

State

Number of seats

Haryana

4

Kerala

37

Uttar Pradesh

32

Delhi

21

Andhra Pradesh

25

Goa

2

West Bengal

24

Gujarat

22

Karnataka

59

Himachal Pradesh

2

Jammu and Kashmir

2

Jharkhand

2

Telangana

23

Rajasthan

39

Madhya Pradesh

5

Maharashtra

39

Meghalaya

2

Odisha

14

Puducherry

2

Punjab

7

Assam

7

Tamil Nadu

50

Bihar

3

NEET SS Results 2023

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET SS 2023 Results on October 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams were able to check and download the scorecards on the official website: natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be provided seats based on their performance in the entrance exam and cut-offs. 

NEET SS 2023 entrance exam was held for admission to 2,447 seats of Doctors of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) in 156 government and private medical colleges, as well as, Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions.

Also Read: JEECUP Counselling Round 8 Allotment Result Today, Reporting Upto October 30

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023