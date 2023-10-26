NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates Releases Shortly; Check Eligibility, State-wise DM Cardiology Seats Here

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in various super specialty programmes via mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling process includes registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, declaration of results, reporting to allocated institute, and document verification. Candidates who fail to complete the counselling process will not be granted admission.

Who is Eligible for NEET SS 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who secured the NEET SS cutoff, that is 50% marks are eligible for the counselling of NEET SS 2023.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Last Year’s DM Cardiology Seat Matrix

Candidates can check out the previous year's seat matrix to get an idea:

State Number of seats Haryana 4 Kerala 37 Uttar Pradesh 32 Delhi 21 Andhra Pradesh 25 Goa 2 West Bengal 24 Gujarat 22 Karnataka 59 Himachal Pradesh 2 Jammu and Kashmir 2 Jharkhand 2 Telangana 23 Rajasthan 39 Madhya Pradesh 5 Maharashtra 39 Meghalaya 2 Odisha 14 Puducherry 2 Punjab 7 Assam 7 Tamil Nadu 50 Bihar 3

NEET SS Results 2023

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET SS 2023 Results on October 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams were able to check and download the scorecards on the official website: natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be provided seats based on their performance in the entrance exam and cut-offs.

NEET SS 2023 entrance exam was held for admission to 2,447 seats of Doctors of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) in 156 government and private medical colleges, as well as, Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions.

