NEET SS 2023 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Link, Marking Scheme Here

NEET SS 2023 Exam: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will administer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality, NEET SS exam from tomorrow onwards: September 29 and 30, 2023. Candidates must carry mandatory items to the examination hall.

The authorities have released the on the official website: natboard.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the NEET SS 2023 exam must download the hall ticket by entering login details. It must be noted that no one shall be granted entry without the admission ticket along with valid ID Proof.

The NEET SS 2023 admit card contains mandatory information such as the candidate's name, DOB, exam centre, and important guidelines.

Which Institutes Accept NEET SS 2023 Scores?

The NEET SS 2023 exam scores are accepted by all private medical colleges, universities, deemed universities, and military medical service institutes with the exception of AIIMS, New Delhi, PGIMER, Chandigarh, JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram.

How to Download NEET SS 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Now, go to the applicant login page

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download it

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes

NEET SS 2023 Exam: Check Marking Scheme Here

Candidates must check out the marking scheme to assess their scores:

Students will get +4 marks for the correct response.

In case of an incorrect response, -1 will be deducted.

No marks will be deducted for not giving any response.

