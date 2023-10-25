  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET SS 2023 Scorecard Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2023 Scorecard Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be releasing the NEET SS 2023 scorecard today. Those who have cleared the entrance exam can download the scorecard through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 25, 2023 09:53 IST
NEET SS 2023 scorecard link today
NEET SS 2023 scorecard link today

NEET SS Scorecard 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release the NEET SS 2023 scorecard today, October 25, 2023. The results of the super speciality entrance exam was announced on October 15, 2023. All those who have cleared the exams can download their scorecard through the link provided on the official website. 

The NEET SS 2023 exams were conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. Those who clear the entrance exams will be eligible for admissions to the DM/MCh/DrNB super speciality courses offered. The counselling schedule for the super specialty courses are also expected to be announced soon. 

To download the NEET SS 2023 scorecard candidates are required to visit the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for candidates to download the NEET SS 2023 scorecard will also be available on this page as soon as the scorecard link is available. 

NEET SS Scorecard 2023 Link to be available soon

Steps to Download NEET SS 2024 Scorecard

The NEET SS 2023 scorecard link will be available on the official website of NBE. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can download the scorecard by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on NEET SS 2023 scorecard link

Step 3: Login using the NEET SS login credentials

Step 4: The entrance scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NEET SS scorecard for further reference

NEET SS 2023 Scorecard Details

The following details will be mentioned on the NEET SS 2023 scorecard

  • Candidate name and roll number
  • Category
  • Name of exam
  • Final score
  • Qualifying status

Also Read: Bhopal Schools Closed Today, Holiday Announced For Valmiki Jayanti, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023