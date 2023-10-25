NEET SS 2023 Scorecard Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

NEET SS Scorecard 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release the NEET SS 2023 scorecard today, October 25, 2023. The results of the super speciality entrance exam was announced on October 15, 2023. All those who have cleared the exams can download their scorecard through the link provided on the official website.

The NEET SS 2023 exams were conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. Those who clear the entrance exams will be eligible for admissions to the DM/MCh/DrNB super speciality courses offered. The counselling schedule for the super specialty courses are also expected to be announced soon.

To download the NEET SS 2023 scorecard candidates are required to visit the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for candidates to download the NEET SS 2023 scorecard will also be available on this page as soon as the scorecard link is available.

NEET SS Scorecard 2023 Link to be available soon

Steps to Download NEET SS 2024 Scorecard

The NEET SS 2023 scorecard link will be available on the official website of NBE. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can download the scorecard by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on NEET SS 2023 scorecard link

Step 3: Login using the NEET SS login credentials

Step 4: The entrance scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NEET SS scorecard for further reference

NEET SS 2023 Scorecard Details

The following details will be mentioned on the NEET SS 2023 scorecard

Candidate name and roll number

Category

Name of exam

Final score

Qualifying status

