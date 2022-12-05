NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling for Round 1 Counselling Today. According to the dates given, the last date for candidates to complete the choice filling for Round 1 Counselling is December 7, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee began the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration process on November 22, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to complete the counselling choice-filling process.

NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Choice Filling process through the direct link available here.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Choice Filling - Click Here

NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling

The NEET SS 2022 Choice filling round is where candidates can enter their choice of college and course for the allotment process. Students will be given allotment based on their marks and rank in the entrance exam and the number of seats available in each college and course.

Steps to complete the NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling Process

The NEET SS 2022 Choice filling link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the NEET SS 2022 choice-filling round.

Step 1: Visit the NEET SS counselling website

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2022 Choice filling link

Step 3: Login using the NEET SS User Id and password

Step 4: Enter the choices as per the order of preference

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

According to the given dates, the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Seat allotment will be announced on December 10, 2022. Those who are allotted seats in the Round 1 Counselling process can complete the NEET SS 2022 admissions from December 11 to 16, 2022.

