NEET UG 2023 choice filling, locking for round 2 starts today, check steps here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC will commence the choice filling and locking against round 2 for NEET MBBS/BDS counselling today. Candidates can fill and lock their UG medical choices online on the official website mcc.nic.in till August 15, 2023. Know details here

Updated: Aug 10, 2023 09:39 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already started the counselling registration for round 2. The choice filling and locking against NEET UG counselling will start today. Candidates can fill and lock their MBBS, and BDS choices online at mcc.nic.in. Those who are registering for NEET UG round 2 counselling can enter their choices and confirm the seats by August 15, 2023. 

To be considered for a seat, they must complete the NEET UG application, fill in choices and pay the prescribed fee after enrolling. The last date for NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 is August 14, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round. 

NEET UG Choice Filling and Locking 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the NEET UG counselling round 2 schedule from the table provided below: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET UG counselling registration round 2

August 9, 2023

Last date to register for round 2

August 14, 2023

Choice filling/ Locking

August 10 to 15, 2023

Processing of NEET UG seat allotment round 2

August 16 to 17, 2023

NEET UG seat allotment result

August 18, 2023

Uploading of documents

August 19, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 20 to 28, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG Counselling 2023 for round 2? 

Candidates can fill in as many NEET UG choices as they wish. However, choices should be in the order of candidates’ preferences. Check steps to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG

Step 3: On the new page, click on registration link

Step 4: Login with the NEET UG Roll number, password 

Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit

How to register for NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023? 

Those who are yet to register for round 2 can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee 

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page 

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here 
