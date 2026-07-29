NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused

The CBI has filed a chargesheet, which is an official document listing crimes committed by the 13 accused. Investigators also conducted 92 raids across several states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi. They successfully traced the chain of custody. To stop the criminals from keeping their illegal profits, the agency has frozen their bank accounts, lockers, and investment accounts.

Among the accused, there are, high level experts who handled exam papers. Coaching centre staff members who distributed the papers far and wide. People who acted as links between the officials involved in the crime and buyers and students accused of paying for the stolen NEET question paper

The NEET paper leak case saw important developments on Friday when judicial custody for all 13 accused individuals was extended until August 6. This new fast-track court, operating under the Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024, officially started its operations. The accused are being charged under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BNS for serious crimes like secret plotting, cheating, and trying to hide or destroy evidence.