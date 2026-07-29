NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak, The CBI has files a chargesheet against the 13 people who were involved in the NEET UG 2026 Paper leak case. Check out the complete article for more insights and for better understanding.
The CBI has filed a chargesheet, which is an official document listing crimes committed by the 13 accused. Investigators also conducted 92 raids across several states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi. They successfully traced the chain of custody. To stop the criminals from keeping their illegal profits, the agency has frozen their bank accounts, lockers, and investment accounts.
Among the accused, there are, high level experts who handled exam papers. Coaching centre staff members who distributed the papers far and wide. People who acted as links between the officials involved in the crime and buyers and students accused of paying for the stolen NEET question paper
The NEET paper leak case saw important developments on Friday when judicial custody for all 13 accused individuals was extended until August 6. This new fast-track court, operating under the Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024, officially started its operations. The accused are being charged under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BNS for serious crimes like secret plotting, cheating, and trying to hide or destroy evidence.
Evidence and Forensic Proof
The CBI has collected a huge amount of information like, witnesses of 360 people have been listed to give testimony. More than 400 separate files have been submitted as evidence. Experts have used digital forensics to track phone records and compare handwriting to prove the leaked papers were real. The leaked questions and the actual exam paper and confirmed they were exactly the same confirmed by the academic experts.
Political Impact and the New Exam
The NEET Paper Leak issue caused a huge anger in the country. Large protests were held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which was led by young students and a political group. To give the 23 lakh students a fair chance, a re-examination was held on June 21, 2026. The officials had declared moving away from pen-and-paper tests and to have a more secure computer-based test, CBT exams in the future to prevent such paper leak cases and to provide a better future for students.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.