NEET UG Application Form 2023 Soon, Know Where To Register

    NEET UG 2023: NTA is expected to start the registration process of NEET UG soon in online mode. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 at the official website. Check details here

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023 20:08 IST
    NEET UG Application Form 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release NEET UG 2023 application form anytime soon now. The exam date for the release of NEET UG application form 2023 is yet to be announced. Candidates who wish to appear for the medical entrance exam have to fill up NEET UG application form 2023 at the official website. 

    According to the announced date, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the NEET UG entrance exam. Through NEET admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats. 

    Where To Register for NEET UG 2023? 

    Candidates have to apply for NEET UG only in online mode. No offline forms will be accepted. They can apply for NEET 2023 will be able to submit their ug application form on the below-mentioned official websites -

    • nta.ac.in
    • neet.nta.nic.in 

    How To Register for NEET UG 2023? 

    Candidates will be able to fill up the NEET 2023 registration form at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. They will have to fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. Go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registration for NEET UG 2023.
    • 3rd Step - On the next page select - New registration. 
    • 4th Step - Complete the registration, login and fill the NEET application form. 
    • 5th Step - After filling up the form, upload the required documents. 
    • 6th Step - Now, pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form. 

    NEET UG 2023 Application Fees 

    To complete the NEET registration, candidates will have to pay the specified fees. They can pay the NEET 2023 application fee through Debit/Credit/Net banking. Check below the NEET 2023 exam fees (based on last year's update) - 

    Categories

    Application fee

    General/OBC Candidates

    Rs. 1600

    General-EWS/ OBC-NCL

    Rs 1500

    SC/ST/PH Candidates

    Rs. 900

