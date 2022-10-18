NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds 197 more seats for MBBS Admissions, Check the Complete List here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee has added a total of 197 more seats for MBBS admissions before the commencement of the first round of UG counselling. The seats have been added since they could not be contributed by colleges before the beginning of the round 1 counselling for NEET UG 2022.

The official notification issued by the Medical Counselling Committee states that “The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following institutions about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on 17.10.2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following MBBS seats in the seat matrix of Round 1 of UG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of the candidates”

Considering the inclusion of new seats being added to the official seat matric, the Medical Counselling Committee has also extended the last date for the registrations to Round 1 UG Counselling from October 17 to October 18, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Seats Official Notification - Click Here

As per the list given by the Medical Counselling Committee, the seats have been added in a total of 12 institutions which include Government Medical College, Rajouri, Government Medical College, Doda, Government Medical College, Osmanabad, GMERS Medical College, Porbandar, GMERS Medical College, Morbi, Government Medical College, Baramulla, GMERS Medical College, Navsari, Government Medical College, Anantnag, Government Medical College, Kathua, Govt. Medical College, Srinagar, Dr. YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, Government Medical College, Kannauj.

