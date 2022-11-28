NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registrations Begin Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registrations to begin from today onwards. Candidates eligible for the NEET UG 2022 counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to complete the registration and choice-filling process.

According to the counselling schedule available, the registration link for NEET UG 2022 Counselling will be available from today - November 28 to December 2, 2022. The choice-filling link will open on November 29, 2022, and candidates can continue to enter their choices until December 2, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up round Registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the registration and choice-filling process through the link available here.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling - Mop Up Round Registrations (Link Available Soon)

How to register for NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling can follow the steps given below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Section

Step 3: Click on the NEET Mop-Up round counselling link

Step 4: Enter the details in the registration form

Step 5: Use the login credentials to complete the application form

Step 6: Upload all documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

According to the schedule, the verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done on December 3 and 4, 2022, while the processing of the allotment will be on December 5 and 6, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round allotment result will be made available on the official website on December 7, 2022, and candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the admissions between December 8 to 12, 2022.

