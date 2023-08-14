NEET UG Counselling 2023 List of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round 2 Released, Get PDF Document Link Here

  1. Home
Medical Counselling Committee has released the list of NRI students eligible for admission in the second round of NEET UG counselling. Candidates who have applied for the NRI quota can check the eligibility list through the link given here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 14, 2023 12:35 IST
NEET UG  2023 NRI Candidate List: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the list of NRI candidates eligible for UG Round 2 admissions. The list contains a total of 215 candidates whose nationality has been converted from Indian to NRI. these NRI candidates are eligible for admission to NEET MBBS admissions. 

According to the official notification, the nationality of the candidates has been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of UG counselling based on the scrutiny of documents sent to MCC. These candidates are however required to produce the same original document at the time of reporting in case NRI seats are allotted to them. 

NEET UG 2023 NRI Candidate List - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023 - How to Check NRI Candidate List 

The NEET UG 2023 counselling NRI candidate list is available as a pdf document. The document consists of the roll number and name of the candidates. Check the steps given below to download the list of NRI candidates eligible for counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee 

Step 2: Click on the NRI candidate list

Step 3: The NRI eligibility list will be displayed

Step 4: Download the eligibility list pdf for further reference

The applications for candidates to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI were to be submitted from August 5 to 7, 2023. Along with the applications, students were also required to submit applications via email along with requisite documents. 

MCC is conducting the counselling process for the MBBS programmes. The registrations for round 2 UG counselling will close today and candidates have time until August 15, 2023, to submit their choices for the allotment process. NEET UG 2023 round 2 allotment results will be announced on August 18, 2023.

