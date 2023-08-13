NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC releases seat matrix for round 2, download pdf here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) seat matrix for round 2 counselling 2023 online. Candidates can check the NEET seat matrix pdf at the official website: mcc.nic.in. For round 2 counselling, over 500 seats have been added. Along with this, the MCC has also uploaded clear vacancy list for NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2.

The NEET UG choice filling for round 2 is underway. Candidates can check the courses and seats available from the list and can complete the choice-filling process by August 15, 2023. Earlier, on August 2, the MCC announced the addition of seven government and private medical colleges that received letter of permission (LOP) late for undergraduate MBBS, and BDS courses.

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023

Candidates can check the NEET MBBS/BDS counselling round 2 dates from the table provided below:

Events Dates Choice filling/ Locking August 10 to 15, 2023 Processing of NEET UG seat allotment round 2 August 16 to 17, 2023 NEET UG seat allotment result August 18, 2023 Uploading of documents August 19, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 20 to 28, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG Counselling 2023 for round 2?

Candidates can fill in as many NEET MBBS/BDS choices as they wish. However, choices should be in the order of their preferences. Check the steps to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG

Step 3: On the new page, click on the registration link

Step 4: Login with the NEET UG roll number, password

Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit

Step 7: Also take a printout for future references

NEET UG Newly Added MBBS Seats

The seven colleges that got the LOP for UG courses late are: -Government Medical College, Anantnag; MSD ASMC , Bahraich; Government Medical College, Udhampur; NAMO Medical College and Research Institute, Silvassa; Government Medical College, Bundi; Government Medical College, Hanumangarh; Government Medical College, Kathua.

