Uttarakhand To Introduce MBBS Courses In Hindi From This Month, Check Course Details Here

Uttarakhand Medical Courses in Hindi: The Uttarakhand state government will be introducing MBBS courses in Hindi in the state medical colleges from this month onwards. The announcement was made by Minister of Health and Education, Dhan Singh Rawat. The minister stated that Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country after Madhya Pradesh to introduce the MBBS programme in Hindi.

Rawat stated that the University Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to formally launch the MBBS programme in Hindi in the medical colleges in Uttarakhand before the end of August. He further added that the syllabus for the courses in Hindi is being prepared by the state government-appointed committee including expert doctors, who studies in the Madhya Pradesh model before finalising it for the medical colleges in Uttarakhand.

The minister also added that the syllabus was submitted by an expert panel to the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education which has also completed all formalities for its introduction. The move will be a relief for students who completed their education in Hindi medium schools.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh introduced MBBS courses in Hindi. As per the latest reports, months after introducing the first-year MBBS courses in Hindi, the state government will come up with textbooks in Hindi for the students in the second, third, and fourth years.

Also Read: PM YASASVI 2023 Entrance Applications Extended, Apply Until August 17