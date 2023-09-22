NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Registrations Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the NEET UG 2023 counselling stray vacancy registrations tomorrow, September 23, 2023. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website of the medical counselling committee to complete the registration process.

The registrations for the NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round began on September 21, 2023. All those candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous allotment rounds can participate in the stray vacancy round to secure admission. As per the given schedule, the stray vacancy allotment result will be announced on September 26, 2023.

NEET UG stray vacancy round registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates participating in the allotment round can also apply through the link given here.

NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy

The link for candidates to register for the NEET UG stray vacancy round will be available till September 23. Candidates willing to participate in the stray vacancy allotment round can visit the official website of NEET UG counselling to complete the registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Login and fill out the application form

Step 4: Enter the choices in the choice-filling window

Step 5: Save the choices entered

Step 6: Submit the registration fee

Stray vacancy allotment result will be announced on September 26, 2023. Candidates allotted seats as per the choices entered for the allotment process are required to upload all the necessary documents on the MCC portal following which the candidates can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 27 to 30.

