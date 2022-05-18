NERC 2022: Dharmendra Pradhan to Inaugurate IIT Guwahati Conclave on May 20

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be inaugurating the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s North-East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 on May 20, 2022. The conclave will be inaugurated at 10:30 AM by the education minister along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Minister of Development of North East Region - G Kishan Reddy.

The NERS 2022 Conclave will also seek to create a common interface for interaction of Academic and industry personnels in North-East India. The third edition of the Assam Biotech Conclave 2022 will also be inaugurated as part of NERC 2022. The inaugural ceremony will be livestreamed on the official Youtube Channel.

Assam Biotech Conclave 2022

As per reports, the NERC Conclave will hoste close to 3000 eminent personalities from eight North Eastern states as well as the other parts of India. The North East Research Conclave 2022 is being conducted to showcase the best Research and Development activities from all the educational and research institutions across the states of North East India.

NERC 2022 will also be working towards creating an environment conducive to development of local indigenous technologies and innovations which will create a scope and lay the foundation for entrepreneurship and agglomerate a vast pool of talent for the promotion of translational research.

The conclave will also offer the best platform for academic and industry to showcase their expertise, products and technology innovations on mission mode.

