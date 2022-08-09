New Education Data on Representation from SC, ST community in Central Universities

As per data released by the Ministry of Education, only one Vice Chancellor across all the central universities in the country belong to the SC and ST community each while seven are from OBC Community. Two registrars in Central Universities belong to SC Community and five belong to ST Community while three registrars belong to the OBC community.

The Union Minister of state for education - Subhas Sarkar shared these statistics in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha on whether the deprived social categories like SC, ST and OBC are adequately represented in Central Universities. As per data collected until April 1, 2022. Almost 1306 out of the 12373 teachers in 45 Central Universities belong to the SC Community 568 to ST, 1740 to OBC while 8386 are from the General Category.

With respect to the non-teaching staff members in Central Universities, 2063 out of 22096 belong to SC, 1186 to ST, 2342 to OBC and 16,132 are from the General Category. Sarkar while giving out the numbers stated that the Government has enacted the Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act 2019 to ensure there is adequate representation of SC, ST, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections.

