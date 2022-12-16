NID DAT 2023: Last Date to Submit Application Form Without Late Fee, Check at nid.edu

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NID) is about to end the registration process without late fees for the DAT exam 2023 today December 16, 2022, at 4 pm. The online portal will not be accessed after 4 pm today. Candidates interested in pursuing design courses can submit the application form at the official website - admissions.nid.edu within the specified time.

As per the exam schedule, the application form can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 1500 per course till December 19, 2022. The application form should be carefully assessed before the final submission. The last date to apply without a late fee is today up to 4 pm.

Steps to Apply for NID DAT Exam 2023

Applicants who wish to pursue BDes and MDes courses at the National Institute of Design can check the following procedure given below to apply for the DAT exam online.

Go to the main webpage of NID admissions.nid.edu.

Click on the ‘sign up’ option to apply for the DAT exam 2023

Enter all the required details such as personal, educational and work experience

Upload necessary documents like photograph, signature, caste certificate and passport

Do the online application payment through safe payment gateways such as net banking, credit card, or debit card (choose any 1)

Review all the form details before the final submission

Download and take the photocopy of the application form for further reference

NID DAT Exam 203 Details

The National Institute of Design has scheduled the DAT 2023 prelims exam to be held on January 8, 2023, for admission to design courses such as B.Des and M.Des programmes. All candidates who will qualify for the test will be called for further rounds of the admission process for the academic year 2023-24. Moreover, the admit card for the NID DAT exam 2023 will be available on the official website from December 30, 2022.

During the submission of the registration form, applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 3000 and Rs 1500 for SC/ ST/PWD. The fee can be paid through any of the available methods on the homepage. Candidates will have the chance to edit/ change/ modify the application form between December 20 to 22, 2022.

