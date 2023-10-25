NIOS 10, 12 ODE Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS 10, 12 ODE Result 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the On Demand Examination (ODE) results for NIOS 10th, and 12th today: October 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the official website - results.nios.ac.in.

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as enrollment number and security code in the result login window to get their results. As per the given details, the examination authority conducted the On Demand Examination for classes 10 and 12 from August 1 to 31, 2023.

NIOS 10, 12 ODE Result 2023 Rechecking/Re-evaluation

Those candidates who are not satisfied with their NIOS 10, and 12 ODE results 2023 can apply for the revaluation of their marks online. As per the recent updates, candidates need to make the payment of the prescribed charges for the rechecking and revaluation of their marksheets.

NIOS 10, 12 Result 2023 Rechecking/Re-evaluation fees for ODE and Public exams

Candidates can check the rechecking and revaluation fee details for NIOS 10, 12 ODE and Public exams in the table below:

Rechecking/Re-evaluation charges (per subject) for Public Examination Course Rechecking Re-Evaluation Secondary 300 Not Applicable Sr. Secondary 300 800 Rechecking/Re-evaluation charges (per subject) for On Demand Examination Secondary 300 Not Applicable Sr. Secondary 300 1,000

How to check NIOS 10, 12 ODE result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the NIOS 10, 12 ODE exams 2023 that were held in the month of August this year can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scores.

Step 1: Visit the result portal of NIOS - results.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the ODE result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details such as enrollment number and security captcha code and then submit

Step 5: The NIOS 10, 12 ODE result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the marks mentioned on it and download it for future use

