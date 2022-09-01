NIOS hits back at Delhi Govt, says First Virtual School Launched by Centre Last Year, Get Details Here

First Virtual School: As per the recent updates, NIOS released a press release stating that the first virtual school in the country was launched in 2021 by the Centre and not by the Delhi government. According to NIOS, on 14th August 2021 the Virtual Open School of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was launched by the education minister.

With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India's first virtual school launched, NIOS clarified after the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School (DVMS) by Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister and according to him it was “India’s first such platform."

Virtual Open School of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

As per NIOS, at present, there are more than 7000 study centres affiliated with NIOS which are providing academic support and more than 1500 study centres providing support in skill-based vocational courses to the learners of NIOS Virtual Open School. Live interactive classes are also conducted by these study centres accredited by NIOS. It is expected to reach the mark of more than 10 lakh online submissions and evaluations of assignments in the on-going academic session

The NIOS learners uploaded 4.46 lakh assignments and Tutor Mark assignments (TMAs) in the recently completed academic session. These TMAs are being auto-allocated to the subject experts and are being evaluated online. As soon as the TMA is evaluated and the subject expert awards the marks, the TMA marks are visible to the learner in their dashboard.

With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India’s first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by NIOS in August 2021@dpradhanbjp@Annapurna4BJP@Drsubhassarkar @RanjanRajkuma11 pic.twitter.com/3Yq0N6oVRP — NIOS (@niostwit) August 31, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal Launched Delhi Model Virtual School

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the virtual school named - Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS). Students of classes 9th to 12th from across the country will be eligible for admission to DMVS. During the launch of Delhi Model Virtual School, the chief minister said the first virtual school in the country will prove to be a milestone in the education sector. However, NIOS's clarification came following the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which he claimed was "India's first such platform".

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Launches Delhi Model Virtual School for Classes 9 to 12, Check Details Here