NIOS Public Exams 2023 Application Form Releases for Oct-Nov Registered Candidates, Check Details Here

NIOS 10, 12 Public Exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling will start the NIOS public exams 2023 registration for classes 10 and 12 today - December 26. Only those candidates who have registered/appeared in October-November 2022 exam will be eligible to register from today. Candidates can complete NIOS 10, 12 public exam registration 2023 for April-May exam at nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The last date to fill in NIOS 10, 12 public exam application form is January 10, 2023. While filling up the NIOS 10, 12 public exam form, candidates will have to pay Rs 250 for each subject, while the examination fee for subjects including both theories and practicals is Rs 120. After January 10, a late fee of Rs 100 per subject will need to be paid from January 11 to 17, 2023.

NIOS Registration 2023 Dates for April-May Public Exams

Events Dates For students who registered/ appeared in the October-November 2022 exam December 26, 2022 Last date to apply January 10, 2023 (without late fee) For all eligible students with late fee of Rs 100 per subject January 11 to 17, 2023 For all eligible students with consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner January 18 to 25, 2023

How To Register for NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 for April-May Session?

NIOS registration schedule mentions that candidates who appeared for the October - November 2022 exams can submit their applications starting from December 26, 2022 onwards. Go through the steps to know how to register for NIOS 10, 12 Public exams 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the NIOS official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Examination/Result link.

3rd Step - Click on the examination link to pay the NIOS exam fees.

4th Step - Enter the 12-digit enrollment number and submit.

5th Step - Pay the exam fee and fill in the details.

6th Step - Also, download the form for future reference.

