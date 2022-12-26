    NID DAT 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Details here

    NID DAT 2023: The National Design Institute is going to close the NID DAT 2023 application correction window tomorrow- December 27, 2022. Candidates can make the required changes at admissions.nid.edu.Check details here

    Updated: Dec 26, 2022 11:20 IST
    NID DAT 2023

    NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the application correction window for NID DAT 2023 tomorrow- December 27, 2022. The registered candidates must make the necessary changes to the NID DAT 2023 application form before the deadline. To make the necessary changes, they will have to visit the official website i.e.  admissions.nid.edu.

    Candidates can change their applied category by paying the NID DAT 2023 supplementary application fee. They must keep in mind that the excess fee will not be refunded in case of any modifications in the category. However, the details like the name of the candidate, date of birth, programme applied in, registered phone number and email address cannot be changed.

    NID DAT 2023 Schedule

    Events

    Dates

    NID DAT application correction window closes

    December 27, 2022,

    NID DAT Admit Card

    January 2, 2023,

    NID DAT prelims exam

    January 8, 2023,

    How To Make Changes in NID DAT 2023 Application Form?

    NID will close the online portal for making necessary modifications to NID DAT 2023 Application form tomorrow-December 27, 2022. Candidates willing to make changes can do the same on the official website i.e.  admissions.nid.edu. They can follow these steps to make corrections-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.  admissions.nid.edu
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on Login to edit application forms
    • Step 3: Enter the email address, DOB, password, and submit
    • Step 4:  Click on the Edit application details tab 
    • Step 5: Mark the check box
    • Step 6: Go through the form and make necessary changes
    • Step 7:  Now, click on save and exit button

    NID DAT 2023 Exam

    The National Institute of Design (NID) will conduct the NID DAT 2023 Prelims exam on January 8, 2023. NID DAT 2023 Prelims will be of 3-hour duration in pen-and-paper mode. The results for DAT Prelims will be declared on March 30, 2023. Candidates who qualify in NID DAT Prelims have to appear for the DAT Mains.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
