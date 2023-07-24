NIT Rourkela Placement 2023: 1,534 Job Offers, 330 Companies, Highest Package Rs. 50 LPA

NIT Rourkela Placements 2022-23: The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela has completed the placements for the 2022 - 23 placement season. According to the details given by the institution, NIT Rourkela received the highest number of job offers at 1,534 from 330 companies.

Programmes such as BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Ceramic Engineering as well as Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100% placements of registered students. Over 350 internships were also offered with the highest stipend of Rs. 1.5 lakh per month.

According to the notification issued, more than 95% of students from the B.Tech flagship programmes have been placed. 24 students were offered a salary package of more than Rs. 50 lakh per annum (LPA) from which eight received the highest offer of Rs. 52.89 LPA. The average salary has also seen a jump to Rs. 12.95 lakh in the placements conducted. The average CTC offered to B.Tech students is Rs. 14.22 lakh.

NIT Rourkela Placements - Highlights

Department CTC Computer science department Rs 21.87 LPA Electronics and instrumentation engineering Rs 18.12 LPA Electronics and communication Rs. 17.97 LPA Electrical department Rs 14.55 LPA

As per the numbers provided, a total of 1,474 students registered for the placements across various streams. More than 80% of registered students from the Integrated M.Sc programme were placed with an increase of 51% in offers compared to the previous season. The placement record across all branches is 88%.

Students from the postgraduate programme also saw a successful placement season. Overall 71.86% of placements were made across all disciplines of M.Tech. The growth of placement in the different departments is as follows - 96.22% of students from the Department of Electronics and Communication, 90% from the Department of Industrial Design and 86.96% from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

NIT Rourkela Placements - Sectors Wise Placements

As per the placement report issued, sectors like software and IT Services emerged as top recruiters with 31.1% of total recruitment. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon and AWS, Hotstar, SAP Labs tc were the top recruiters.

This was followed by Core Engineering with a total of 26.8% recruitments from companies such as Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, TATA Steel, John Deere etc.

Analytics and Consulting came third with 15.3% recruitment including companies such as Deloitte, PwC, Decimal point analytics, O9 Solutions and Kantar.

The other sectors which conducted recruitment included Electronics, Finance, Education, Design, and Healthcare from companies such as Navi, Cashfree, Mathworks, American Express, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Wells Fargo, ITC Limited, Britannia, HUL and others.

