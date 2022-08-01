NMAT 2022 Registration Begins, Apply For NMIMS Management Aptitude Test Till 10 October, Get Details Here

NMAT by GMAC Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has released the application form for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 from today on 1st August. Candidates can register for NMAT by GMAC on the official website - register.nmat.org. As per the released date, the NMAT registration window will close on 10th October 2022.NMAT by GMAC registration 2022 is a two-step process.

The first step involves filling out the NMAT registration form. The last step includes filling out the B-school choices. The GMAC will be conducting the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 from 10th Oct to 19th December. They will have to choose their exam slot, exam date and exam centre from the drop-down menu in the form.

NMAT 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates Commencement of NMAT Registration 1st August 2022 Last date to register 10th October 2022 Commencement of exam 10th October 2022 Last date of exam 19th October 2022

How To Apply for NMAT 2022 in Online Mode?

The authorities have started the NMAT by GMAC registration process in online mode. Candidates will have to fill out the NMAT application form from the official website - register.nmat.org till the prescribed date. On the homepage, click on - Register Now and fill in basic details such as name, phone number, email ID. After registration, candidates will receive their user ID and password in the registered email ID and phone number

Further, they need to log in to the newly created candidate account using the user ID and password and fill in academic details, personal details and work experience, etc in the NMAT application form. Also, they need to select up to five B-schools in order of their preference and upload the prescribed documents. Lastly, pay the NMAT registration fee using any of the options - Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking and Mobile Wallets.

NMAT by GMAC 2022

NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The registration window is available and is allowing candidates to choose the exam mode, date, time, and location of the exam at the candidates’ convenience.

Also, equal weightage to all sections will be given and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. There will be 108 questions and candidates will have to finish the same within 120 minutes. They will also be given two retake opportunities to improve scores.

Colleges Where NMAT by GMAC is Accepted