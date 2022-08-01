CAT 2022: Registrations from August 3, Check Notification and Key changes here

CAT 2022 Exams: The exam dates for the CAT 2022 examinations have been announced by the officials. According to the dates provided, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be conducting the CAT 2022 examinations on November 27, 2022. The registration process for the CAT 2022 examinations will begin from August 3, 2022.

The examinations will be conducted for the admissions to the management programmes offered in various management colleges including the IIMs. Students appearing for the CAT examinations can visit the official website to complete the online CAT 2022 Registration and Application process.

The CAT 2022 examinations will be conducted in three sessions on a single day. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Students will be required to answer questions from sections including Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension and Data Interpretation.

Key changes in the CAT 2022 Admission Procedure

In comparison to the CAT 2021 admission procedure there are a few changes in the 2022 admissions. Students who will be applying for the CAT 2022 examinations can check the changes in the admission here.

CAT 2022 Application Fee

As compared to the previous year, there is a change in the application fee for CAT 2022. The registration fee for the SC/ST category has been increased from 1100 to 1150 while the fee for the general category students has been increased from 2,200 to 2300.

Exam Cities

The number of cities where the CAT 2022 examinations will be conducted have been reduced to 150 for the 2022 admission session.

CAT 2022 Registrations

The CAT 2022 Registration link will be activated on the official website from August 3, 2022. According to the schedule released, the last date for students to complete the CAT 2022 Registration is September 14, 2022. Only after completing the CAT 2022 Registrations, candidates will be able to complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

Also Read: CAT 2022 Notification (OUT): IIM Bangalore to Begin CAT Registrations from 3rd August at iimcat.ac.in