NMC Issues List of Medical Colleges Offering FMG Internships, Check Details Here

FMG Internships: The National Medical Commission has issued a state-wise list of medical colleges and institutions which are allowed to conduct Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship CRMI for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs).

The list issued by the medical commission also indicated the number of FMG seats available in each college. The list has been issued after receiving several requests asking for information about such colleges.

The official notification issued by the medical commission on this stated that the NMC is in receipt of the number of requests/ representations regarding the medical colleges/ institutions allowed to conduct the compulsory rotating medical internship for foreign medical graduates.

Director of Undergraduate Medical Education Board, (UGMEB) Shambhu Sharan stated that a state-wise updated list of recognized and approved medical colleges/ institutes allowed to conduct Compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) by the national medical commission for foreign medical graduates along with the number of FMG seats has been issued.

According to the list issued, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim have only one approved college conducting the internship.

State-Wise Number of Colleges Offering CRMI Internship

State Number of approved colleges Andaman Nicobar Islands 1 Andhra Pradesh 6 Arunachal Pradesh 1 Assam 3 Bihar 7 Chhattisgarh 7 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 Delhi 2 Gujarat 14 Haryana 6 Himachal Pradesh 4 Jammu and Kashmir 5 Jharkhand 6 Karnataka 17 Kerala 4 Madhya Pradesh 11 Maharashtra 16 Manipur 2 Odisha 7 Pondicherry 9 Punjab 3 Rajasthan 16 Tamil Nadu 26 Telangana 24 Uttar Pradesh 31 Uttarakhand 3 West Bengal 16



Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Postponement: SC Hearing Today, Check Details Here



