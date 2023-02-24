    NMC Issues List of Medical Colleges Offering FMG Internships, Check Details Here

    The National Medical Commission has released the state wise list of medical colleges offering CRMI for Foreign Medical Graduates. Check the complete list and other details here. 

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 15:41 IST
    NMC CRMI approved institutions
    NMC CRMI approved institutions

    FMG Internships: The National Medical Commission has issued a state-wise list of medical colleges and institutions which are allowed to conduct Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship CRMI for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs).

    The list issued by the medical commission also indicated the number of FMG seats available in each college. The list has been issued after receiving several requests asking for information about such colleges.

    The official notification issued by the medical commission on this stated that the NMC is in receipt of the number of requests/ representations regarding the medical colleges/ institutions allowed to conduct the compulsory rotating medical internship for foreign medical graduates. 

    Director of Undergraduate Medical Education Board, (UGMEB) Shambhu Sharan stated that a state-wise updated list of recognized and approved medical colleges/ institutes allowed to conduct Compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) by the national medical commission for foreign medical graduates along with the number of FMG seats has been issued. 

    According to the list issued, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim have only one approved college conducting the internship. 

    State-Wise Number of Colleges Offering CRMI Internship

    State

    Number of approved colleges

    Andaman Nicobar Islands

    1

    Andhra Pradesh

    6

    Arunachal Pradesh

    1

    Assam

    3

    Bihar

    7

    Chhattisgarh

    7

    Dadra and Nagar Haveli

    1

    Delhi

    2

    Gujarat

    14

    Haryana

    6

    Himachal Pradesh

    4

    Jammu and Kashmir

    5

    Jharkhand

    6

    Karnataka

    17

    Kerala

    4

    Madhya Pradesh

    11

    Maharashtra

    16

    Manipur

    2

    Odisha

    7

    Pondicherry

    9

    Punjab

    3

    Rajasthan

    16

    Tamil Nadu

    26

    Telangana

    24

    Uttar Pradesh

    31

    Uttarakhand

    3

    West Bengal

    16


    Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Postponement: SC Hearing Today, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories