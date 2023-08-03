NMC releases CBME Regulations 2023, no admission after August 30, check notice pdf here

NMC Notice Releases: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum Regulations 2023. According to the new guidelines, colleges are advised to plan admission schedules and processes such that the first professional year begins on August 1 of each year beginning with the academic year 2024-25.

There will be no admission for any academic session after August 30, 2023. Institutions granting admission beyond the specified dates will be liable to face actions prescribed by NMC. It has been stated in the notice that, “The new regulations are continuation and evolution of thought in medical education making it more learner-centric, patient-centric, gender- sensitive, outcome -oriented and environment appropriate.”

University exams at the end of each professional year

According to the notice pdf, the students have to appear for university exams at the end of each professional year. If they fail to qualify in the university exam, they will have to appear for supplementary exams. In accordance with the new laws, supplementary exams and results declarations had to be done between three and six weeks after the main examination's results were announced for each professional year.

“If the candidate fails in the supplementary examination of the first MBBS, they shall join the batch of the next academic /subsequent year. There shall be no supplementary batches. Partial attendance of examination in any subject shall be counted as an attempt,” read the official notification.

CBME Curriculum 2023

As per the curriculum, students have to study Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry in the first professional year. In the second year, they will be studying Pathology, Microbiology and Pharmacology. In the third year, there will be Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Community Medicine, Oro-Rhinolaryngology (ENT) and Ophthalmology. Students will be studying General Medicine, Pediatrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics (including Trauma), Anaesthesiology and Radiodiagnosis.

Indian Medical Graduate (IMG)

As per the notice released, the undergraduate medical education programme is intended to produce an “Indian Medical Graduate" (IMG) who possesses the necessary information, abilities, attitudes, values, and responsiveness to perform responsibly and effectively as a physician.

The first and second professional years will be for 12 months each. Third professional year (part 1 - 12 months, including university exams) and (part II - 18 months, including university exams). It is to be noted that there shall be no grace marks for passing an exam.

