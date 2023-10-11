NMC Urge Medical Colleges to Submit Details of MBBS Students by October 20

National Medical Commission: NMC has asked the medical colleges to submit the admission details for candidates admitted to the 1st year MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24 by October 20, 2023. NMC reiterated to the colleges that MBBS admissions will be done in conformity with the NMC Act and NEET-based selection process notified by Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023.

NMC said that the colleges should keep the capacity of intake, eligibility requirements (in terms of age and marks), common counselling, etc in mind while granting admissions.

The official notice of NMC reads, “In order to effectively monitor that all MBBS admissions made are in conformity with the requirement of regulations, an online monitoring system has been launched by the commission. This initiative is made with the objective of ensuring faithful adherence to the norms of admission laid down in regulations as also to promote transparency and accountability in medical education.’’

List of MBBS Students Details to be Submitted by Colleges

Check out the list of information that has to be submitted by colleges below:

NEET UG 2023 Roll Number

Category (All India quota/State government or UT Administrationquota/ Management quota/ NRI quota/Others)

Admission Date- dd/mm/ yyyy format

Marks gained or maximum marks in PCB (10+2)

Marks gained or maximum marks in English (10+2)

Marks gained or maximum marks in the PCB entrance exam (NEET) and percentile

Annual fees charged from students ( amount in rupees )

Additional Details to be Submitted by Colleges

Also, colleges will have to submit other details such as seat matrix, college category, seat entry, minority, counselling name, and consensual agreement in the case of private colleges.

“The onus of furnishing true, correct, and authentic information is upon the college concemed. The Commission shall initiate action as is permissible in law if it is notified that wrong/incorrect information has been provided by the college authorities,” NMC stated.

