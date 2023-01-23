NMIMS Admission 2023: School of Performing Arts Registrations To End on Jan 29, Check Details Here

NMIMS Admission 2023: The NMIMS School of Performing Arts is currently accepting applications for its Bachelor of Arts in Indian Music and Bachelor of Arts in Western Contemporary Music courses. Interested candidates who are eligible can register for NMIMS admission in online mode at nmims.edu. As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the BA Indian Music and BA Western Contemporary Music is January 29, 2023. However, the NMIMS School of Performing Arts also introduced a new concept of Naad Expression, which is a monthly concert for both Indian and Western Contemporary Music students.

As per the updates, the Bachelor of Arts in Indian Music (Vocal and Sitar) provides both practical and theoretical knowledge by conducting special Riyaz (practice) sessions on a regular basis. The BA Music in Western Contemporary Music includes Vocals, Piano, Drums and Guitar focusing on providing training by industry leaders with the overall approach of practical, theory and technological needs.

NMIMS School of Performing Arts 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are eligible and appearing for the NMIMS School of Performing Arts 2023 can go through the important dates given below.

Events Date Release of Admit Card for both programmes (BA-Music Indian Music, BA-Music in Western Contemporary Music) February 1, 2023 Online Auditions For BA-Music Indian Music February 4, 2023 Online Auditions For BA-Music in Western Contemporary Music February 6, 2023 Release of Merit List February 10, 2023

NMIMS School of Performing Arts 2023 Admissions Process

Candidates who are appearing for the BA Music in Indian Music and BA Music in Western Contemporary Music will be shortlisted on the basis of 2-5 minutes of unedited and unlisted YouTube videos uploaded by them. However, the selected candidates will have to appear for the online audition on the specified date provided by the institute.

