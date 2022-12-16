NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT): Check JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, ICAR AIEEA Exam Dates Here

NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT): National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam calendar for the academic year 2023-24 today - December 16. NTA calendar 2023 includes exam dates for national-level entrance exams - JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and ICAR AIEEA for the candidates willing to appear for the exam. Candidates can check and download the NTA exam calendar 2023 of some major examinations from the official website - nta.ac.in.

Also, a table has been provided below that has the JEE Main, CUET, NEET UG and ICAR AIEEA exam dates. As per the notification released, the JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions - April and January. Whereas NEET, CUET, and ICAR AIEEA will be conducted in May and April respectively. Apart from JEE Main 2023, the notification for NTA CUET, ICAR AIEEA and NEET will be released soon.

NTA Exam Dates 2023

Exams Dates Reserve Dates Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2023 February 1, 2, 3, 2023 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 2023 April 13, 15, 2023 ICAR AIEEA April 26, 27, 28, 29, 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) May 7, 2023 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) May 21 to 31, 2023 June 1 to 7, 2023

Check NTA Academic Calendar 2023 PDF Here

JEE Main 2023

As per the notification, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. Whereas JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023. For session 1 exams, NTA has released the JEE Main registration form 2023 in online mode. Eligible candidates can apply for the engineering entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023. JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages.

NEET 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 exam date. As per the notice released, NEET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. As of now, only the NEET exam date 2023 has been released. It is expected that the complete schedule will be available soon at the official website. Every year, over 18 lakh candidates register for the undergraduate medical, dental, nursing and Ayush admission exam.

CUET 2023

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 exam dates have been released. As per the schedule, the CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023. Also, 7 days have been kept in reserve for any delay or rescheduling of the CUET 2023 examination. Admission to all Central Universities' undergraduate degree courses is now done based on CUET score. Therefore, those willing to get admission in Central Universities have to appear for CUET 2023.

