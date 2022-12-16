    NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT): Check JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, ICAR AIEEA Exam Dates Here

    NTA Academic Calendar 2023 (OUT): NTA has announced the exam dates of all the major exams - JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and ICAR AIEEA today. Candidates can check the NTA academic exam calendar 2023 pdf at at nta.ac.in. Check exam dates here

    Updated: Dec 16, 2022 13:13 IST
    NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT)
    NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT)

    NTA Exam Calendar 2023 (OUT): National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam calendar for the academic year 2023-24 today - December 16. NTA calendar 2023 includes exam dates for national-level entrance exams - JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and ICAR AIEEA for the candidates willing to appear for the exam. Candidates can check and download the NTA exam calendar 2023 of some major examinations from the official website - nta.ac.in. 

    Also, a table has been provided below that has the JEE Main, CUET, NEET UG and ICAR AIEEA exam dates. As per the notification released, the JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions - April and January. Whereas NEET, CUET, and ICAR AIEEA will be conducted in May and April respectively. Apart from JEE Main 2023, the notification for NTA CUET, ICAR AIEEA and NEET will be released soon. 

    NTA Exam Dates 2023 

    Exams 

    Dates 

    Reserve Dates 

    Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1

    January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2023

    February 1, 2, 3, 2023

    Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2

    April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 2023

    April 13, 15, 2023

    ICAR AIEEA

    April 26, 27, 28, 29, 2023

    		  

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)

    May 7, 2023

    		  

    Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

    May 21 to 31, 2023

    June 1 to 7, 2023

    Check NTA Academic Calendar 2023 PDF Here

    JEE Main 2023

    As per the notification, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. Whereas JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023. For session 1 exams, NTA has released the JEE Main registration form 2023 in online mode. Eligible candidates can apply for the engineering entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023. JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages.

    NEET 2023

    National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 exam date. As per the notice released, NEET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. As of now, only the NEET exam date 2023 has been released. It is expected that the complete schedule will be available soon at the official website. Every year, over 18 lakh candidates register for the undergraduate medical, dental, nursing and Ayush admission exam.

    CUET 2023

    Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 exam dates have been released. As per the schedule, the CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023. Also, 7 days have been kept in reserve for any delay or rescheduling of the CUET 2023 examination. Admission to all Central Universities' undergraduate degree courses is now done based on CUET score. Therefore, those willing to get admission in Central Universities have to appear for CUET 2023.

    Also Read: ICAR AIEEA Exam Dates 2023 Announced, NTA To Release Application Form Soon at icar.nta.ac.in 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories