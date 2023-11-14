NVS 2024 Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Registration Close Tomorrow, Exam on February 10

NVS Lateral Entry Registration 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the NVS Class 9 and 11 lateral entry admission registration window tomorrow, November 15, 2023. The NVS Class 9 and 11 lateral entry exams will be conducted on February 10, 2024. Candidates yet to apply for the NVS class 9 and 11 lateral entry admissions can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

The NVS 2023 lateral entry application correction window will open on November 16, 2023. Students who complete the applications but need to make changes in the applications can visit the official website until November 17, 2023, to make the necessary changes. The fields open for change include gender, category, area, and disability.

NVS Class 9 Registration 2024 - Click Here

NVS Class 11 Registration 2024 - Click Here

Who Can Apply for NVS Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Admission

The lateral entry admissions are conducted for students seeking admissions to classes 9 and 11. Students appearing for the class 11 lateral entry exams must have passed their class 10 exams from affiliated schools or a recognized board. Those seeking admission to class 9 need to be a resident and be currently enrolled in class 8 at one of the government or government-recognized schools in the district where a JNV is located.

Steps to Register for NVS Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Admission

The link for candidates to register for the NVS Class 9 and 11 lateral entry exam is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS

Step 2: Click on the class 9/ 11 lateral entry link

Step 3: Click on the registration link provided

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Fill out the registration details

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

