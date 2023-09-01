NVS Class 6 Application Correction Window 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

NVS Class 6th Admission 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the application corrections window for the NVS Class 6 admission tomorrow: September 2, 2023, in online mode. Students who want to make the necessary changes in the NVS class 6th application form can visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

As per the given details, the correction window for making modifications in online application forms by the registered candidates for class 6th JNVST 2024 in the fields including Gender, Category, Category (General/OBC/SC/ST), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability and Medium Of Examination is open till September 2, 2023.

NVS Class 6th Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

NVS Class 6th Application Correction Window 2023

Students are required to enter the necessary details in the login window. Check the image of the login window below:

How to edit NVS class 6th admission form 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to make corrections in the NVS class 6 admission form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to make the NVS class 6 admission 2023 corrections available on the home page

Step 3: Fill out the required details and then click on submit

Step 4: The NVS class 6th application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, edit the application form and then submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy of the same for further reference

Also Read: RBSE Class 5th and 8th Supplementary Results 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

