NVS Class 9 Admission Form 2024-25 Correction Window Opens at navodaya.gov.in; Editable Items List

NVS Class 9 Admission Form 2024-25: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the application correction window for the class 9 lateral entry selection test, LEST today: November 16, 2023. Applicants who wish to make corrections can visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in before the last date.

According to the official schedule, the NVS Class 9 LEST 2023 application correction window will be closed on November 17, 2023. Candidates must note that they can make corrections in limited fields only. Check out the list of areas that can be edited below.

NVS Class 9 Admission Form 2024-25 Correction CLICK HERE

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024: Editable Items List

Check out the list of information that can be edited:

Gender (Male/Female/Transgender)

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)

Area (Rural/Urban)

Stream Option

District Option

Disability

How to Make Corrections in NVS Class 9 Admission Form 2024-25?

Candidates can go through the following steps to make corrections:

Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the correction link available

Step 3: Log in with the required details

Step 4: NVS Class 9 admission form 2024-25 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary corrections

Step 6: Submit the form and keep a hardcopy for reference

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024

The lateral Entry Selection Test will be held for admission to class 9 on February 10, 2024. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam will be conducted in English/Hindi medium.

Also Read: School Closed in Delhi Latest News 2023: Delhi AQI Turns Severe Again; Gurugram School Reopens