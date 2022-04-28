Odisha CHSE Plus Two Exam 2022 Begins Today, Know Odisha 12th Class Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions Here

Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exams 2022 Begins: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha will formally begin the Odisha Plus Two Exam 2022 for the Class 12 students of Odisha Board from today. From 28th April, the CHSE Odisha +2 Exam 2022 i.e., Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC Examinations, will be held for 12th Class students; and they will continue until 31st May 2022. To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the Board has set up 1133 examination centres. 202 nodal centres across the state. While last evening, BSE Odisha had announced chance in the Class 10 exam dates and timing due to intense heatwave but no such change has been announced for CHSE Odisha +2 Exam 2022.

Number of Students Appearing for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam 2022

As per the details shared by the CHSE Odisha, a total of 3, 21, 432 students have registered to appear for the Class 12 Board Exam this year. Of this number, the stream-wise break-up of number of students appearing for the exam are as follows:

Stream No of Students Arts 2.13 Lakh Science 78 Thousand Commerce 24 Thousand Vocational 5863 Total 3.21 Lakh

Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

As per the official estimates, around 3.12 lakh students from Odisha will be appearing for the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam 2022 beginning today. With students appearing for regular or offline exams after a period of nearly two years, the board has put in placed the necessary arrangements and also issued key exam-day guidelines and instructions for smooth conduct of the examination. Some of the important exam-day instructions that students should keep in mind are listed below:

Admit Cards: All students who are to appear for CHSE +2 Exam 2022 from today, have to mandatorily carry admit cards or exam hall tickets to the centre. The hall ticket contains important information about the candidate as well as about the exam i.e., paper or subject code, centre name, etc, which is important for students on the day of the exam.

Reporting Time: The Odisha 12th Admit Card 2022 will also contain the reporting time by when students are required to reach the exam centre for the examination. Students reaching later than the prescribed time will not be allowed to enter the exam centre and appear for the exam.

Things Allowed in Exam Centre: Students should note that they are required to carry necessary stationery items i.e., pens, pencils and other tools required to attempt the examination. No sharing of stationery among students will be allowed at the exam centre in the light of the COVID guidelines. In addition to this, students are also allowed to carry a bottle of water as well as a small bottle of hand sanitizer to the examination hall.

No Electronic Gadgets Allowed: According to the official notice, no electronic gadgets of any kind are allowed inside the exam hall. Therefore, students are advised to leave their smartphones, featurephones, smartwatches or Bluetooth headsets / headphones at home, when they leave for the exam.

Also Read: BSE Odisha 10th Exam Date 2022 Changed, Check Odisha Matric Exam Revised Schedule Here