Odisha Govt Announces Summer Vacations Upto Class 12th, Check Details Here

Odisha School Summer Vacation: As per the latest updates, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared summer vacations in all government and private schools of the state. The authorities have announced the closure of schools for all classes from April 21, 2023, onwards. Summer vacations have been announced earlier in view of the intense heat prevailing in the state.

The official statement reads, “The Odisha Government has preponed summer vacation from tomorrow, April 21 for all government, private, and Aided Schools for classes up to Class 12 in view of the prevailing heatwave situation.”

Previously, the government of Odisha declared the closure of all public and private schools, as well as all anganwadis, in the state up to the 10th grade. The decision has been made in light of the heat waves. The school will be closed from April 12 to April 16, 2023, for 5 days, due to concerns about the student’s health.

In order to provide students some relief from the heat, certain states in India have adjusted the hours of school. Additionally, the schools have been urged by the Delhi-based Directorate of Education (DoE) to take the necessary precautions to safeguard students from heat-related ailments.

Heat Wave Intensifies in Eastern Region

According to the Met Office, numerous Eastern Indian states like Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha will continue to experience heatwave conditions for one or two more days, after which the maximum temperatures are projected to drop by a few degrees.

The districts of Cuttack, Khurda, and Mayurbhanj in Odisha saw heatwave conditions in one or two locations. However, the report indicated that light precipitation had fallen in one area over the Nawarangpur district.

