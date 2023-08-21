Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Merit List out on ojee.nic.in; Download Here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has released the NEET 2023 merit list today: August 21, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: ojee.nic.in. The final merit list is available in PDF form.



The official notification reads, “After 2nd round of registration and document verification, the following candidates are provisionally merit listed for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the academic session 2023-24 under the 85% of state quota seats and NRI quota seats.

Any type of error found subsequently due to any reason will lead to appropriate correction of the merit list. The decision of the Selection Committee in this regard shall be final and binding. Any candidate found to have submitted wrong facts or have concealed any fact, leading to entry of his/her name in the merit list shall as such be deleted from the merit list and legal action as deemed proper shall be initiated against him/her. No separate intimation will be sent to individual candidates, “ it added.

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the final merit list is given below:

How to Check Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the revised results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBBS/BDS registration tab

Step 3: Now, click on the final revised state merit list link

Step 4: A new PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the PDF for future reference

