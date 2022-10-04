Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registrations commence at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling process has commenced. Students who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exams and are interested in applying for the counselling procedure at the colleges in Odisha can visit the official counselling portal to apply for the counselling procedure.

The last date for students to complete the registration process for Odisha NEET UG 2022 is October 10, 2022. Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling is conducted for students who are natives of the state and have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance exams. Students applying from outside Odisha will have to register online under the NRI Category.

The Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Candidates are required to register for the Odisha NEET UG 2022 counselling through the link provided.

Steps to register for Odisha NEET UG 2022 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on Counselling for MBBS and BDS

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Complete the Counselling application and choice filling procedure

Step 5: Enter the choices and submit the registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

As per the schedule given the Provisional State Merit List of Registered Candidates will be released on October 15, 2022, and the final state merit list will be available on October 18, 2022.

Detailed schedule for Odisha NEET UG 2022 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for regular updates on the counselling procedure.

Also Read: UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow, Check Revised UP Medical Admission Schedule Here