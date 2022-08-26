Odisha SAMS +2 Admission 2022 Last Date To Apply Extended, Fill Online Form at samsodisha.gov.in till 25 Aug

Odisha SAMS +2 Admission 2022: The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha has extended the last date to apply for SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admissions 2022. Students who have secured a place in the 1st merit list will be eligible to apply for Odisha Plus 2 admissions 2022 at samsodisha.gov.in. The last date to apply for Odisha SAMS +2 admission is 30th August 2022. The decision has been made due to the prevailing flood like situation in different parts of the state.

Also an official notice regarding the same has been released on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Due to the extension of the last date to apply for e-admissions, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has also issued a revised schedule for Odisha Plus 2 Admissions 2022.

Odisha SAMS +2 Admission 2022 Revised Dates

Events Dates Release date of First Merit list 19th August 2022 Last date to apply 30th August 2022 Last date to update admission and correct errors 30th August 2022 till 6 PM Last date for Slide Up Request 2nd September 2022 till 4 PM 2nd merit List 7th September 2022 Last date to apply 10th September 2022 Last date to update admission and correct errors 10th September 2022 Spot Selection merit list 15th September 2022 Last date to apply 16th September 2022 Final Merit list 17th September Last date to apply 20th September 2022 Last date to update admission and correct errors 20th September 2022

How To Apply for Odisha SAMS +2 Admission 2022?

To apply for SAMS Odisha +2 admission 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website. The students at the time of the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission process need to select at least five institutes as their preference to pursue their studies. Based on their preference and rank in the merit list, the students will be allotted their institute of choice. In addition, students may be required to complete certain forms provided by the respective educational institute to which they have applied.

Odisha SAMS +2 Admission 2022 Merit List

As per the dates released, the second merit list of SAMS Odisha will be released on 7th September 2022 at 3 PM and students will be able to apply for e-admissions till 10th September 2022. The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 1st merit list was released on 19th August 2022 and students were given time till 25th August to apply for admissions. However, due to the heavy rains in the state, the last date to apply is now 30th August till 4 PM.

