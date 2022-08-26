JAC Class 9 Result 2022 (OUT): Check Jharkhand 9th Class Results at jacresults.com, Get Direct Links Here

JAC Class 9 Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC class 9th result today on 26th August 2022. Students can download the Jharkhand Board 9th result 2022 on the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To check the JAC class 9 result, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code in the login window. The board has also provided school-wise JAC exam results 2022 Class 9 along with individual student results. The school authorities can check the JAC 9th result 2022 Jharkhand Board for all their students by downloading the tabulation register from exam-result.in. They need to enter their school code and password to access Class 9 result dashboard.

How To Check JAC Class 9 Result 2022?

A total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 9 exam 2022 and the result for the same has been released online today. To check the result of Jharkhand Class 9th students will have to go to official website of Jharkhand Academic Council - jacresults.com. On the homepage, click on the link - Results of Class IX Examination - 2022 (published on 26-08-2022). A login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter roll code and roll number and submit the same. The JAC 9th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

JAC Class 9 Result 2022 for Term 1 and Term 2

As per the recent updates, JAC has released the result for Class 9 on the basis of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. Students have been marked based on a grade system of A+, A, B, C and D. As per local media reports, the Term 1 exams were conducted in the month of May and the Term 2 exams were conducted from 15th June to 7th July 2022.

The JAC Class 9 Exam was conducted at 1,256 centres across the state. The login credentials - roll code and roll number must be mentioned on the student's respective admit cards for the JAC 9th Exams 2022. They will have to use that to check and download the Jharkhand class 9th result.