Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022: Know When will JAC Class 8th Result Be Released?

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release JAC Jharkhand Board 8th result 2022 soon. Once released, students will be able to check their JAC Class 8th score card at the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. As per the past trend, the Council uploads Jharkhand Board 8th results within one and a half months.

According to different media reports, the board is expected to upload the class 8th result/score card in a day or two. However, an official confirmation is awaited regarding this and the release of the JAC class 8th result date and time. The examination for Class 8 was conducted in 28th June to 11th July 2022 in offline mode.

When will the Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022 Be Declared?

Going as per media reports, one of the officials informed that the result for class 8 will not be declared today. However, it is expected to release anytime soon now. However, no official date and time have been announced by the officials as of now. Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per media reports, around 5 lakh students appeared for the exam. Once the official date is released for JAC class 8th results 2022, the same will be provided here on this page.

Where To Check Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022?

Students will be able to check their JAC class 8th exam results in online mode at different websites. Once released, they can check the result in online mode or through their respective schools. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check these alternative websites -

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

Further, local media reports suggest that Jharkhand Board 8th result 2022 will also be made available to schools. Hence, in case the official websites go down or students are not able to check their results online due to any reasons, they can also get in touch with their schools for results.

