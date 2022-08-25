    JAC Class 8 Result 2022: Jharkhand 8th Class Results to be Declared Soon at jacresults.com

     JAC Class 8th Result 2022 (Soon): Jharkhand board is likley to release JAC Jharkhand Class 8 result soon. Students will be able to check JAC result 2022 for class 8th in online mode on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. Check latest updates here 

    Updated: Aug 25, 2022 18:09 IST
    JAC Class 8 Result 2022
    JAC Class 8 Result 2022: As per the latest update, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to soon declare the Jharkhand 8th results 2022 in online mode.  The JAC class 8 result 2022 will be released in online mode on these official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Also, the JAC 8 result 2022 will be made available through school login and student login. 
     
    The students will have to use their roll number and roll code to check the Jharkhand Class 8 result 2022. Apart from this, students can also visit their respective schools to get the JAC 8th result 2022. An official updates regarding the release of class 8th result of Jharkhand is still awaited. The same will be released soon on the official website. 

    JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Date 

    As quoted by some media reports, the official notification on the website states - , "RESULTS FOR JAC CLASS 8 ANNUAL EXAMINATION 2022 WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON. PLEASE WAIT FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION FROM JAC." However, an official confirmation regarding the announcement of JAC class 8th result date is still awaited. The officials will announce the JAC 8th result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    jacresults.com. 

    How To Check JAC Class 8 Result 2022? 

    Once released, the JAC Class 8th result 2022 can be checked by students by using their login credentials mentioned on the JAC admit cards. They will have to visit the official websites to check their JAC results via the official website. Further, local media reports suggest that Jharkhand Board JAC 8th result 2022 will also be made available to schools. Hence, in case the official websites go down or students are not able to check their results online due to any reasons, they can also get in touch with their schools for results.  

