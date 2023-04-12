Odisha Schools Closed Due to Heat Waves Till April 16, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Odisha Schools Closed: The authorities have announced the closure of schools in view of the intense heat wave condition. The private, and govt  schools and anganwadis will be closed till April 16

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 15:51 IST
Odisha Schools Closed: As per the latest updates, the Odisha Government has announced the closure of government and private schools and anganwadis in the state up to the 10th class. The decision has been taken in view of the heat intense waves. Considering the health of the students, the authorities have announced the closure for 5 days from April 12 to 16, 2023. 

The official tweet of the Information and Public Relations Department reads, “In view of intense heat wave condition, Anganwadis centres and all schools (both govt and private) up to STD 10th will remain closed from 12th April to 16th April 2023.”

Previously, the state administration had announced on April 11, 2023, that due to the heatwave, the school schedules for kids in Classes 1 through 12 had been changed. The classes had been planned from 7 AM to 11:30 AM, according to a formal notification. However, due to intense heat waves, the authorities had to announce the closure.

As per the Odisha heatwave advisory, “In Schools, Colleges and other Academic/ Technical institutions, extra care has to be taken to ensure the availability of drinking water. Sufficient ORS are also to be kept in schools, and colleges and provided to students/ staff requiring the same. Outdoor activities have to be restricted so that the students not to be exposed to heatwave conditions.”

IMD Predicts Increase in Temperature 

The meteorological office predicted that the temperature in the state capital would reach 41 degrees Celsius on April 11 after reaching 39.7 degrees on April 10. The warmest place on Monday was Jharsuguda in the western region, which recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius. Baripada in the north recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department  (IMD) predicted a rise in temperature up until April 16 across the state. By April 12, 2023, it was predicted that the state's average temperature might exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some places.

