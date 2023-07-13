OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released, Know How to Check Here

OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result: The Odisha Joint Entrance Engineering Board has released the mock seat allotment result for OJEE 2023 in online mode. The display of the mock seat allotment is made on the basis of the choices filled in by candidates as on July 10, 2023. In order to check the seat allocation result, candidates are required to login through the candidate's portal through the official website: ojee.nic.in

As per the given schedule, the choice locking facility will begin tomorrow, July 14, 2023, and ends on July 15, 2023. The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of the allotted seats will be done from July 16 to 18, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read the information available on the website carefully.

OJEE 2023 Candidate's portal - Direct Link (Click Here)

OJEE 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the OJEE 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Choice locking facility begins July 14, 2023, 11.30 am Registration and Choice locking facility ends July 15, 2023, by 11.59 pm Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allotted seats July 16 to 18, 2023 up to 5.00 PM Display of Allotment Round 1 July 19, 2023, by 5.00 PM

How to check OJEE mock seat allotment result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the OJEE mock seat allotment result for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2023 candidate's portal

Step 3: Enter all the required details and click on the submit button

Step 4: The OJEE mock seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download it for future use

OJEE 2023

As per the recent updates, once the seat allotment of OJEE 2023 is done, candidates are required to download the provisional allotment letter and will have to report to the allotted institute or college for document verification and confirm their seat allotment. Candidates who have qualified for JEE Main 2023 will be allotted seats on the basis of their performance in the special entrance test of OJEE 2023.

