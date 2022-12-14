OJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Window To Close Today, Apply Soon For BAMS, BHMS at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha will end the counselling registration of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 today - December 14, 2022. Those candidates who have not applied for the OJEE counselling registration 2022 till now can apply through the official website- ojee.nic.in till 11 PM.

The OJEE counselling registration process for the Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses began on December 8 for all the government and private ayurvedic and homoeopathic colleges of the state. As per the schedule, the reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be on December 15, 2022.

OJEE 2022 Counselling Dates for BAMS and BHMS

Events Dates Last date of registration and choice locking December 14, 2022 (11 PM) Reconciliation of Data, Document verification December 15, 2022 OJEE Seat Allotment Round 1 December 16, 2022 Online Reporting: Payment of Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee, Document Upload, Exercise Freeze/ Float Option December 16 to 19, 2022 Last date to respond to query, if required (Round 1) December 20, 2022 (5 PM) Withdrawal/Exit December 17 to 19, 2022

How To Register for OJEE Counselling 2022 for BAMS and BHMS?

The registration and choice locking window will be open till 11 PM today. All NEET-qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process irrespective of their admission status. Go through the steps to know how to register for OJEE counselling 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - ojee.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the OJEE registration link.

3rd Step - On the new page, complete the registration process by filling in all the required details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill in the application form, pay the specified fees and click on the submit tab.

5th Step - Download as well as take few printout of the OJEE counselling registration form.

