Anna University Reschedules UG, PG Exams 2022, Check Revised Dates Here

Anna University 2022: As per the latest updates, Anna University (AU) has announced revised dates for the theory exam that were postponed earlier. As per the new schedule, the UG, PG theory examination will now be conducted on December 24 and 31, 2022. Previously, Anna University had planned to conduct the UG, PG theory exam on December 9 and 10, 2022. However, the exams were postponed due to the declaration of holiday in view of the Mandous Cyclone.

The official statement of the same reads, "It is informed that theory examinations scheduled on 09/12/2022 and 10/12/2022 of November/December 2022 examinations of Anna University pertaining to all affiliated colleges for the UG and PG degree programmes are rescheduled due to the declaration of the holiday by the government of Tamil Nadu in view of Mandous cyclone”.

Anna University Revised Dates 2022

Previous Date Rescheduled Date December 9, 2022 December 24, 2022 December 10, 2022 December 31, 2022

TANCET 2023

The tentative schedule for the TANCET exam 2023 has been released. As per the schedule released by the University, the exam will be held on Feb 25, 2023, and Feb 26, 2023. Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for admission to post-graduation courses like M.E/M. Tech, MBA, MCA, M.Plan, and M.Arch in various colleges/institutes of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed

Tamil Nadu announced a holiday due to the heavy rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Schools in Chennai and adjoining areas remained closed on December 12, 2022. As per the IMD forecasting, the situation is going to worsen in the upcoming days as cyclone - Mandous has hit the state very hard.

According to the IMD reports, schools in Tamil Nadu may face further closure as the state may witness heavy rainfall until December 15, 2022, The weather turmoil is a result of a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, 2022.

