IIT Madras Introduces IDDD Programme on Quantitative Finance, Check Details Here

IIT Madras: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has recently launched an Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme on Quantitative Finance. The new programme will be mutually offered by the Departments of Management Studies, Computer Science and Engineering, and Mathematics for BTech dual degree students. This IIT Madras course belongs to the IDDD (Interdisciplinary Dual Degree) family of five-year programmes of IIT Madras.

The new IDDD programme is open for undergraduate students from all branches of Engineering disciples at IIT Madras. As per the institute, the existing students can choose to pursue the IDDD on Quantitative Finance from the 6th semester. Moreover, the course will have a total of 25 students. The first batch of IDDD students will be able to join the course in January 2023.

Significance of IDDD Programme on Quantitative Finance

Talking about the significance of this dual programme, IITM said, "A unique combination of technology and finance enables the students to contribute significantly for the digitalization of the finance and banking industry”.

“The graduating students will find lucrative opportunities in Fintech companies, financial intermediaries, and portfolio management companies The course also facilitates budding entrepreneurs to come up with innovative products in the finance industry and promotes start-up venture ideas”, it added.

The IDDD programme is predominantly designed to enable students to easily adapt to the latest developments in finance and bridge the gap between the application of modern product and process technologies and state-of-the-art finance. Moreover, the course requires extensive use of quantitative methods and theoretical reasoning.

Distinctive features of IDDD Programme on Quantitative Finance

IDDD Programme on Quantitative Science is a unique blend of technology and finance. It allows the students to make advancements in the fields of finance and banking.

Students who will graduate from this programme will find profitable opportunities in Fintech, financial intermediaries, and portfolio management companies

The programme encourages entrepreneurs to come up with new products in the finance industry and promotes start-up plans.

Also Read: IEO Result 2022-23 Declared for Level 1, Check How To Download